How To Properly Clean A Fan—So You're Not Just Blowing Dust On Yourself

Sarah Regan
It's Time To Bust Out Your Fan—Just Make Sure You Clean It First

June 10, 2021 — 21:35 PM

Summer is right around the corner, and as things heat up, it's time to bust out those fans for the season. But before you get yours up and running, you might want to clean it first. If you haven't used your fan in a while, odds are it's collected a fair bit of dust—and who wants dusty air blowing around the room?

From box fans to ceiling fans, to small table fans, they should all get a good cleaning once in a while. To find out how to best refresh them, we asked Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama for her go-to method. Here's what she had to say.

How to clean your fan:

What you'll need:
  • A slightly damp cloth
  • A dot of dish soap
  • A vacuum with hose attachment (optional for box fans)
  • Screwdriver (if your fan has screws for the grate)
The method:
  • Unplug the fan.
  • If cleaning a box fan, use a vacuum cleaner with a hose attachment and vacuum up dust and debris.
  • Remove the front or back of the fan and wipe fan blades with a damp cloth. Add a dab of dish soap if necessary.
  • Wipe off or dust the grate as needed. Wash it in the sick if dust is particularly stubborn.
  • Allow everything (blades and grate) to dry completely before putting pieces back together.

Note: Ceiling fans can be cleaned using this method as well, and a traditional duster would also work.

The bottom line:

Fans are a godsend in the heat, especially if you don't have air conditioning. But when they've been sitting in storage all winter, it's important to give them a good cleaning before turning them on. This easy method shouldn't take longer than a few minutes, and you can ensure all that cool air is as fresh as possible.

