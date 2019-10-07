Why Guilt Is A Toxic Emotion & How To Stop It From Sapping Your Life Force

When thinking about guilt, it's important to first remember that it comes as a result of something that has already happened. It's about the past—a situation that is over and done with. Let's say you got angry at your kids and then feel a sense of regret that sounds something like this: "I know I'm tired, and it's been a long day, but I shouldn't have yelled at my children. I don't want them to grow up hating me." This sort of inner dialogue can turn us into our own worst enemy moving forward. We start doubting our own worthiness. In this phase of guilt, we're using our own energy to beat ourselves up. We start to "eternalize" our behavior with thoughts like, "I always do that. There must be something wrong with me." Unfortunately, this sort of head space can eventually turn us into exactly what we don't want to become.

Several years ago, a dear friend of mine was diagnosed with leukemia. Within a week of finishing a course of chemotherapy, he experienced an aggressive flare-up of the cancer, and his doctors ended up recommending a bone-marrow transplant. Turns out, the doctor who was leading his transplant had done extensive studies at the Chernobyl nuclear site, looking at the health impacts of radiation. He studied how some people develop aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers while others go through chemo and go on to thrive for many years afterward. What he found was that emotions played a huge role in disease progression and recovery. His theory was that guilt mutates our cells and genes in a way that weakens immune function and the entire mind-body system. Oddly enough, my friend was someone who struggled with huge amounts of guilt throughout his life.

It isn't so hard to believe that being totally stuck in guilt and regret can cut us off from our own vitality and cause us to spiral into a never-ending cycle.