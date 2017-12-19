mindbodygreen

Close banner
Friendships

Because Your Community Matters: How To Be An Epic Friend

Melissa Ambrosini
New York Times Best-Selling Author By Melissa Ambrosini
New York Times Best-Selling Author
Melissa Ambrosini is the bestselling author of Mastering Your Mean Girl and Open Wide, host of the number one podcast The Melissa Ambrosini Show, a speaker and a self-love teacher.
Because Your Community Matters: How To Be An Epic Friend

Photo by VeaVea

December 19, 2017

All relationships require regular love and attention. Just like a plant, the more your water it, tend to the soil, and give it the right amount of love and sunshine, the more it will thrive and grow. And the more fulfilling your relationships will be. Here are five ways I tend to my friendship soil.

1. Hold space for each other.

When your friend speaks, hold space for her to express whatever she needs to. It’s not your job to "fix" her or "diagnose" her problems—just be there, listen with both ears, and make sure she feels seen, held, and heard. Don’t interrupt and give your opinion; just hold space for her to fully express. Sometimes all we need is for someone to listen.

Article continues below

2. Be impeccable with keeping your word.

If you say you’ll do something, do it. If you say you’ll be somewhere, be there. The simple act of following through on your words is so powerful and helps build a strong foundation of trust and loyalty in any relationship.

Because Your Community Matters: How To Be An Epic Friend

Photo: Raw Pixel

3. Remember the small things.

The littlest things can make the biggest impact. Take note of the things that mean a lot to your friends but are easy to overlook or forget when life gets full. Does she have an important performance review coming up at work, or maybe she finds the month of August difficult because it's the anniversary of a loved one's death. Perhaps she’s been dealing with an ongoing health niggle that’s been getting her down. In any case, make a point of asking her how she’s feeling about it, and genuinely listen to her answer. If there’s a specific date that’s important to her, I like to pop a note in my calendar so I don’t forget. That way, I’m reminded to send her a supportive text or a bunch of flowers when it matters most.

Article continues below

4. Celebrate their wins.

When we lift each other up, the whole world is strengthened and filled with love! So don’t hold back in handing out meaningful compliments. Love the meal they just cooked you? Tell them. Proud of their latest blog post? Sing it, out loud. Inspired by their current fitness efforts? Shout her praises from the freaking rooftop! (By the way, if you feel awkward getting all gushy, don’t let that stop you—you can always send your thoughts via text.

5. Don't take things personally.

We’re all "full" (I choose not to use the word "busy") at times. We all have stressors in our life. We all get tired, frazzled, overwhelmed, premenstrual, and just plain cranky. So if your friend does something that upsets you, before you react, ask yourself: Is this actually personal? Could it, perhaps, be explained by a bad day? So often, the slights we perceive—a harsh word, a forgotten phone call, a late arrival—aren’t personal at all. Give your friend the benefit of the doubt, release your hurt, and let it go.

For more inspiration from Melissa, learn her thoughts on whether or not pornography is healthy for women.

Melissa Ambrosini
Melissa Ambrosini
Melissa Ambrosini is the bestselling author of Mastering Your Mean Girl and Open Wide, host of the...
Read More
More from the author:
Cultivate Abundance & Let Go Of Limiting Beliefs To Live The Life Of Your Dreams
Check out Manifest Your Dream Life
Let Melissa Ambrosini help you manifest your dream life.
View the class
Melissa Ambrosini
Melissa Ambrosini
Melissa Ambrosini is the bestselling author of Mastering Your Mean...
Read More

More On This Topic

Love

How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained

Kelly Gonsalves
How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained
Love

What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-be-an-epic-friend

Your article and new folder have been saved!