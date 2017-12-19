Because Your Community Matters: How To Be An Epic Friend

We’re all "full" (I choose not to use the word "busy") at times. We all have stressors in our life. We all get tired, frazzled, overwhelmed, premenstrual, and just plain cranky. So if your friend does something that upsets you, before you react, ask yourself: Is this actually personal? Could it, perhaps, be explained by a bad day? So often, the slights we perceive—a harsh word, a forgotten phone call, a late arrival—aren’t personal at all. Give your friend the benefit of the doubt, release your hurt, and let it go.

