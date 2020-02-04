mindbodygreen

Dismiss
DERMA E
PAID CONTENT FOR DERMA E

How To Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Routine In The Dead Of Winter

mbg Contributor By Jennifer Tzeses
mbg Contributor
Jennifer Tzeses is a freelance writer who covers home, beauty, lifestyle, travel, and wellness. She received her Masters degree in journalism from New York University and has appeared as an on-air expert for WCBS and WNBC. Her work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Wired, Saveur, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, ELLE, Barron's, and more. She currently resides in New York.

Image by iStock

February 4, 2020 — 10:00 AM

In the world of skincare, hyaluronic acid is an ingredient worth its weight in hydration gold. While its name may sound harsh, it is, in fact, anything but.  

“Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring type of sugar that is produced by the body and found in the highest concentrations in our skin, connective tissue, and eyes,” says board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, M.D. “It functions to retain water, keep our tissues well lubricated, and our skin looking firm and youthful,” she says. “It also helps to speed up wound healing by regulating inflammation levels and blood vessel formation, and can increase collagen production, which is another way it can help our skin as we age.”  

And because hyaluronic acid binds to water, it can keep skin hydrated longer, and more effectively, combating dryness, says nutritionist Nicolette Pace, R.N. “This is very important now with cold, dry weather and indoor heating,” she says.   

How to get more hyaluronic acid 

When hyaluronic acid is applied topically, in forms such as gels, creams, serums, or mists, the safe-for-all-skin-types ingredient “helps to increase and retain skin’s moisture, combat dryness, soothe irritation, and improve the appearance of fine lines, texture, and roughness,” Dr. Chwalek says. Ideally, you want to apply HA after cleansing when your skin is still damp. This will provide some moisture for the HA to better absorb, she says. 

Hyaluronic acid is also found in a variety of foods, which boosts your body's natural ability to produce more of it, Pace says. Now that winter—and its accompanying dry, dehydrating weather—is here, adding this hydration helper to both your skincare regimen and diet is super important. Here are five ways to reap the benefits on the reg.     

Article continues below

5 ways to add hyaluronic acid to your winter routine

1. Add a gel boost.

You may think you have your daily skincare steps down to a science, but if you’re not starting with a hyaluronic acid-based formula, you’re missing out on some major moisture, especially in the colder months. 

Lay a hydrating foundation with DERMA E Ultra Hydrating Alkaline Gel Booster. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and alkaline water to increase moisture levels, this lightweight gel replenishes and balances skin’s natural moisture barrier and reduces the appearance of fine lines for a supple, healthy glow. Apply a few drops morning and night to your face and neck under your moisturizer or use it alone.  

2. Bone up on broth. 

A bowl of steamy bone broth is one of the best ways to get your fill of hyaluronic acid straight from nature—since HA is contained in the bones themselves, Pace says. After slow cooking beef or chicken bones in water for about eight hours, the HA, as well as other nutrients including collagen, the support structure for the skin, is released into the broth. Pace recommends adding veggies like carrots, celery, leeks, and onions as well as garlic, two teaspoons of peppercorns, and a tablespoon of cider vinegar for a savory stock.  

Article continues below

3. Mist the day away.

Whether you (and your skin) need an afternoon lift or a refreshing hit of hydration when skin feels dry and tight, a mist rich in hyaluronic acid is your best moisture magnet—and wakeup call. Try DERMA E Hydrating Mist, which quenches your skin with hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich rose water, and hydrating coconut water. Keep it at your desk to spritz yourself throughout the day. The beauty is, it will set, not smear your makeup and impart a dewy glow. 

4. Savor some starchy veggies.

Craving some carbs? Have a helping of root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, Jerusalem artichokes, or jicama with dinner. These types of foods can speed the production of hyaluronic acid in the body. This is because they’re rich in magnesium, which stimulates the body’s synthesis of HA, Pace says. Additionally, they contain high levels of vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and antioxidants, which support skin health as well—wins all around. 

Article continues below

5. Consider a supplement.

Taking a dietary supplement of hyaluronic acid has also been shown to improve wrinkles, skin elasticity, and hydration. According to a study in the Journal of Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, researchers found that the oral ingestion of HA over a 12-week period was proven to suppress wrinkles and improve skin’s luster and suppleness. For optimal skin hydration and health, Pace recommends taking 120 to 240mg per day in addition to eating HA-rich foods and incorporating the ingredient into your skincare regimen topically. 

Shop this story:

<p>Hydrating Mist </p>
1

Hydrating Mist

DERMA-E $13.50
<p>Ultra Hydrating Alkaline Gel Booster</p>
2

Ultra Hydrating Alkaline Gel Booster

DERMA-E $21.50
Jennifer Tzeses
Jennifer Tzeses mbg Contributor
Jennifer Tzeses is a freelance writer who covers home, beauty, lifestyle, travel, and wellness. She received her Masters degree in journalism from New York University and has appeared...

More On This Topic

Social Good

Cara Delevingne Mobilizes Celebs To Help The Planet With Eco-Resolutions

Christina Coughlin
Cara Delevingne Mobilizes Celebs To Help The Planet With Eco-Resolutions
Beauty

Microneedling Patches: These Skin Care Treatments Are Next-Level

Alexandra Engler
Microneedling Patches: These Skin Care Treatments Are Next-Level
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet

Christina Coughlin
The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet
Integrative Health

How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients

Jason Wachob
How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients
Recipes

This Healthy Brownie Hummus Tastes Like Rich, Fudgy Batter

Neal Barnard, M.D.
This Healthy Brownie Hummus Tastes Like Rich, Fudgy Batter
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility
Spirituality

6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo
Integrative Health

Scientists Determine How Long Coronavirus Lives On Surfaces & It's No Joke

Abby Moore
Scientists Determine How Long Coronavirus Lives On Surfaces & It's No Joke
Recovery

Have Low-Back Pain? New Research Says These 3 Types Of Exercise Are Best

Sarah Regan
Have Low-Back Pain? New Research Says These 3 Types Of Exercise Are Best
Love

What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists

Abby Moore
What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan
When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-add-hyaluronic-acid-to-your-routine-this-winter

Your article and new folder have been saved!