In the world of skincare, hyaluronic acid is an ingredient worth its weight in hydration gold. While its name may sound harsh, it is, in fact, anything but.

“Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring type of sugar that is produced by the body and found in the highest concentrations in our skin, connective tissue, and eyes,” says board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, M.D. “It functions to retain water, keep our tissues well lubricated, and our skin looking firm and youthful,” she says. “It also helps to speed up wound healing by regulating inflammation levels and blood vessel formation, and can increase collagen production, which is another way it can help our skin as we age.”

And because hyaluronic acid binds to water, it can keep skin hydrated longer, and more effectively, combating dryness, says nutritionist Nicolette Pace, R.N. “This is very important now with cold, dry weather and indoor heating,” she says.