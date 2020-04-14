From Workout To Work: How This Odor-resisting, Temperature-Regulating Fabric Goes The Distance

2020 had been going along smoothly, then March hit—and the whole world changed. Like everyone, within a week, my entire routine was upended. A creature of habit from my AM workout to my PM walk home from the office, participating in social distancing has meant some serious adjusting.

With collective anxiety at an all-time high in NYC, I (safely and swiftly) escaped to my parents’ house in the suburbs of New Jersey, and decided to mentally reframe this remote period as an opportunity to mix things up a little, especially with my fitness regimen.

I ditched my makeup, work attire, and in-studio fitness obsession, and dressed in a natural fabric: some Merino wool fitness gear. It was time to mentally prepare for another week of exercising, working, and lounging (on repeat)... before discovering, then declaring, that I may never wear another fabric again.