On today’s episode of Clean Beauty School, I got some of my favorite advice I’ve ever received from model, mom, content creator, and holistic health coach Valeria Lipovetsky: “Say less, do more.”

The major multi-hyphenate joins me today to discuss her well-being and beauty habits, and how they fit into a very busy life. “I always need to scale back, and ask myself, ‘How does this fit into my life? What is my goal? What is wellness for me at the end of the day?” she says. “Because I want to be a good example for my children. They watch everything I do, so I always make sure I walk the walk.”