How This L.A. Artist Shares Well-Being With Her Camera-Loving Cat

“Pony is a one-in-a-million type cat,” Champagne shares. (Once you see the video, you’ll understand why.) And with as close as these two are, Champagne wants to do whatever she can to keep Pony healthy and happy for the long run. From choosing the right nutrition, like Hill’s Science Diet, to styling themselves for self-portraits—press play to see how Champagne and Pony are chasing colors and well-being out in Los Angeles.