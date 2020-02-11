During a mindbodygreen podcast, preventative cardiologist Ethan Weiss, M.D. called broken heart syndrome “a different form of heart disease,” in which your heart can weaken temporarily. The medical names for the condition include stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

A "broken heart" occurs when a person is undergoing “extreme emotional stress,” usually following the loss of a loved one, typically a spouse or child.

According to Weiss, since the negative heart symptoms are induced by emotions, not unhealthy lifestyle choices, the symptoms are usually reversible. But if they go untreated long enough, it can lead to heart attack and, even, death.

“The increased risk of heart attack can last up to six months,” said lead researcher Geoffrey Tofler, MBBS. “It is highest in the first days following bereavement and remains at four times the risk between seven days to one month after the loss."