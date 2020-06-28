When asked to picture the most mindful exercise, surfing might not immediately come to mind. But after much thought, we find it's the epitome of mindfulness itself; similar to yoga, surfing takes strength, skill, and self-reflection (plus a host of community-oriented and sustainability benefits, to boot).

Sure, it's not as easy to replicate in the comfort of your kitchen like an at-home yoga flow, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't see the value surfing has to offer. As CEO of Surfrider Chad Nelsen, Ph.D., tells me on the mindbodygreen podcast, "surfing has values that have previously been ignored." That said, it's time we give the sport the recognition it deserves.

If you're looking for a well-rounded form of exercise, you might want to keep surfing on your radar. Ahead, five reasons surfing feeds your mind, body, and soul (and more):