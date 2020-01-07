How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover

As a registered dietitian, it's pretty obvious how much I love vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins. My Instagram is filled with colorful images of healthy vegetarian recipes that include lots of produce.

But I'm also one of those people with a second stomach reserved specifically for dessert.

I have a big sweet tooth and always have. Because I'm educated on the detrimental health effects of too much added sugar in our diets, I love to find ways to satisfy my sweet tooth and indulge with no- or low-sugar treats.

I also believe it is important to practice what I preach as an R.D., especially with a social media presence. If I recommend something to clients or on social media, it's either a lifestyle habit that helps me stick to my goals or is heavily backed by scientific research. One of my biggest tips (and something I do) to staying on track with healthy eating and nutrition goals is to keep a well-stocked pantry with plenty of essentials.

While this will ultimately look a little different for everybody, here's a list of some basics to get started: