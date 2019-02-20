I Had No Idea How Much Plastic Waste This One Kitchen Item Saves (It’s A LOT!)

The U.N. warned us: We have 12 years before the damage we've done to the Earth becomes irreversible. Instead of letting reports like this paralyze us, let's use them to empower us. The experts are saying it's going to take a mix of large-scale change AND individual action to save our planet—and we want to help you do what you can. Consider our new series your no-excuses guide to cleaning up your act, one step at a time. Today, we're sharing one simple swap that could save 900 bottles from landfills—in just six months.

When I first moved in with my husband, we both had to adjust—a lot. From KonMari-ing two people's worth of stuff to fit in a New York City apartment to combining our finances to figuring out how we were going to divvy up the housework, the give-and-take was expected. (And totally worth it.)

But there was one thing I never thought we'd have to discuss: what kind of water we'd be drinking all day, every day.

When I was single, I always kept a Brita water dispenser in the fridge. But once I moved into our new home, I was suddenly tripping over cases of bottled water on the living room and kitchen floor. They were stacked on top of the fridge and above the kitchen cabinets. My husband drinks tap water, which is excellent and clean in New York. And he always carries a stainless-steel water bottle. So where were these pallets of plastic coming from?

It turns out, my mother-in-law brings them every time she comes to town. (Where my in-laws live, you don't drink tap.) And she never got used to drinking water straight from the faucet, even when it's perfectly fine. And my MIL is in plenty of company.