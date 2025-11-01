As time and my life unfolded, I’ve valued and treasured the practice of starting each day with inspiration. I have my mom to thank for that. Though we no longer sit at the kitchen table while I’m getting ready to head to school, we have created a platform and a nonprofit, Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life, to share daily insights, inspiration, and messages to help whomever may need a daily boost. Life can be confusing and chaotic and uncertain, and we will never be able to control what happens in the world around us. Rather than letting this truth take us down, I like to remember that our power comes from being able to manage our reactions and responses to it all.