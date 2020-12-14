A sense of self-awareness is, by no means, automatic. Just ask Matthew McConaughey: On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we discuss how tapping into your own intuition takes work—and while it may be easier for some than others, it certainly doesn't come naturally. Make no mistake: Your sense of self-awareness is a muscle, and you need to target it in order to help it grow.

That's why the Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling, Greenlights, actually makes it a habit to foster self-awareness every single day. Why? Well, those slow moments of introspection (he dubs them “yellow lights”) are crucial: “Interruptions, moments of introspection, while we don't usually want those, we usually find out we need those,” he tells me. Learning to navigate those “yellow lights” can ultimately help you determine what’s most important in life and what steps you need to take to achieve those goals—the definition of true success, if you will.

All that to say, embracing a sense of self-awareness is key. Here, McConaughey shares four ways he practices it every day: