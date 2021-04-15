"The trick is to layer with a powder," Hale notes. She grabs a thicker concealer (we suggest this foundation stick from Westman Atelier) and dabs it on the spot; then with a small eye-shadow brush, she taps a loose powder on top. For inflamed acne, this two-step trick truly works like a charm. It may sound quite simple and borderline obvious, but you might not understand how it works until you give it a go.

So let's break it down: You're essentially mattifying the area with powder, which limits shine (and, thus, attention to the pimple). However, the powder also helps blur the area—this is especially important for raised, inflamed zits. Sure, a dot of concealer may neutralize any redness, but it doesn't necessarily help the textural changes, and layering on globs of product will only make it appear caky. With a touch of powder, you're surrounding the area and eliminating any shadows, so the mound doesn't seem as raised.

And, finally, setting the concealer with powder also helps the product stay on longer. Win-win-win.