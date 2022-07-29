 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This Is How Long It Takes Collagen To Work For Skin, If You're Curious

This Is How Long It Takes Collagen To Work For Skin, If You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
A Chakra-Balancing Routine That Helps Me Start Every Morning With A Clear Head

Image by ALINA HVOSTIKOVA / Stocksy

July 29, 2022 — 9:31 AM

There are plenty of reasons to start a regular collagen routine, but one of the most popular perks is a glowing, supple complexion.* I’ll spare you the biochemistry lesson on how it works, but if you’re new to collagen (hi, welcome!), here’s the gist: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin; this, in turn, can support your skin’s hydration levels and promote a youthful texture.* 

Now, the next question becomes: How long does it take to see results? Skin is outward facing, after all, and any changes (like a firmer, more radiant complexion) are relatively easy to spot. So how much time should you give your supplement before you make the final call on its efficacy? Here’s what the science says. 

How long does it take for collagen to work for skin?

Allow us to start by saying that different health support areas have different benchmarks. For example, if you’re looking for joint support, research shows it can take anywhere from 12 weeks to six months; if you’re hoping for enhanced nail strength, the studies available were measured at 24 weeks.* (Here’s a breakdown of all the time frames, if you’re curious.) 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(94)
beauty & gut collagen+

As for skin, 12 weeks (3 months) is a common duration according to robustly designed research, assuming you're taking collagen daily. This 2019 study, for example, found that participants taking a collagen supplement (which included collagen peptides, acerola fruit extract, vitamin C, zinc, biotin, and a vitamin E complex) experienced enhanced skin elasticity, hydration, and density after that time period, and another with a blend of collagen and antioxidants found that respondents experienced smoother skin texture.* Additionally, this 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials from the International Journal of Dermatology found that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation is effective for improving multiple dimensions (hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles) of skin aging after 90 days.*

That’s not to say you won’t be able to see results sooner. One 2018 randomized controlled trial measured skin-related outcomes (such as hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles) from low-molecular-weight collagen peptides at both six and 12 weeks—skin hydration was apparent after those six weeks, but participants had more significant results after the latter.* 

Another study even said they found statistically significant skin elasticity enhancement from hydrolyzed collagen peptides after just four weeks, but the results were even greater at eight weeks.* Finally, this 2020 study measured the skin markers after taking a nutrition supplement containing 10 grams of collagen peptides at two, four, six, and eight weeks—with noticeable results at six and eight weeks but not before.* 

That was a lot of science speak (told you collagen had a noteworthy breadth of clinical evidence!), so what does this mean for your supplement routine? Well, you can start to see results after the second month of use (8 weeks), but if you want full results, you should stick with collagen until at least three months (12 weeks). Again, that's assuming you're taking the collagen daily, but then you can assess whether or not it’s actually working—if it’s not, you may want to double check you have the proper dosage (research points to 10 to 20 grams per serving), a clean, high-quality formula with clinically backed ingredients, and the best types of collagen based on your needs.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

When you incorporate a new supplement into your routine, it’s important to give the formula enough time to work before you judge its efficacy. In the case of collagen and skin health, research suggests you give it at least three months before deciding if it’s the right formula for your complexion goals. You may start to see some changes after two months (call it a bonus!), but be sure to give it the full 12 weeks before making the call. And if you still don’t notice any results? Perhaps give another one a go—here’s a list of our favorite collagen powders, just in case.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(94)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(94)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Found: A Product That Actually Smoothes My Rough Arm Bumps

Hannah Frye
Found: A Product That Actually Smoothes My Rough Arm Bumps
Beauty

Do You Wax Your Eyebrows? Look Out For This Sneaky Reaction

Jamie Schneider
Do You Wax Your Eyebrows? Look Out For This Sneaky Reaction
Beauty

How Hair Sunscreen Protects Against Premature Graying, Split Ends & More

Hannah Frye
How Hair Sunscreen Protects Against Premature Graying, Split Ends & More
Integrative Health

Is The Human Lifespan Limitless? A Longevity PhD's Take + Healthy Aging Tips

Merrell Readman
Is The Human Lifespan Limitless? A Longevity PhD's Take + Healthy Aging Tips
Beauty

Want Hailey Bieber's Pearl Nails? This Just-Launched Polish Can Help

Jamie Schneider
Want Hailey Bieber's Pearl Nails? This Just-Launched Polish Can Help
Integrative Health

How Often Do You Really Need To Take Magnesium? Nutrition Experts Weigh In

Emma Loewe
How Often Do You Really Need To Take Magnesium? Nutrition Experts Weigh In
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

If Heart Health & Longevity Were A College Course, Americans Wouldn't Graduate

Morgan Chamberlain
If Heart Health & Longevity Were A College Course, Americans Wouldn't Graduate
Integrative Health

As An Entrepreneur & Student, This Supplement Gets Me Through My Busy Week

India Edwards
As An Entrepreneur & Student, This Supplement Gets Me Through My Busy Week
Functional Food

The Healthiest Way To Order Eggs At Any Restaurant, According To A Food Expert

Merrell Readman
The Healthiest Way To Order Eggs At Any Restaurant, According To A Food Expert
Integrative Health

Want To Keep Your Brain Sharp Later In Life? Study Shows This Diet Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Keep Your Brain Sharp Later In Life? Study Shows This Diet Can Help
Functional Food

The 5 Most Sustainable Meal Delivery Brands To Reduce Your Waste

Lindsay Boyers
The 5 Most Sustainable Meal Delivery Brands To Reduce Your Waste
Mental Health

Does Work Have You Stressed? This Science-Backed Supplement Can Help

Sarah Regan
Does Work Have You Stressed? This Science-Backed Supplement Can Help
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-long-it-takes-collagen-to-work-for-skin
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!