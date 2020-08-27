I'm Dating A Man 12 Years Younger. Here's How I Deal With Judgment

I am not a “cougar," the horrible label given to women who date younger men. When the roles are reversed and an older man dates a younger woman, the men are often congratulated and revered. What is the equivalent of "cougar" for a man who has a younger partner? (Correct: there isn’t one.)

So, after grappling with my own insecurities and the societal taboos, there were also the judgments of friends and family. At the beginning of our relationship, my friends were concerned that his age automatically revealed his readiness to have a long-term relationship and plan a future together. People in our lives also expressed the fear that if we were to stay together, we may never have a “normal” life.

And, although we've been together for more than a year and a half, live together, and are planning a future with one another, individuals still find it difficult to understand why we have chosen each other. My age has been a huge barrier for some to open their minds and hearts and get to know me simply as the person whom he loves.

My boyfriend and I are not immune to the effects of these judgments. We find ourselves talking about whether or not we should stay together or break up — simply because of the pressure put on us from hearing so many critical opinions about our relationship. We've had to ask if it's worth listening to other people’s opinions to potentially give up the best relationship we have both ever had.

It amazes me that even as the world seems to be progressing and we're now openly embracing many life choices, most of us still aren't comfortable with age differences in relationships. Ultimately, my boyfriend and I have concluded that our love is too deep, intense, and “once-in-a-lifetime” to let it go.

There are days when the weight of it all leaves me immobilized, sad, and unable to focus on anything. So, how do I cope when the judgments become overwhelming? I have learned a few things to help me get by, and to remind me that our love is worth fighting for: