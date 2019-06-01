Intuition comes from a place of truth within, and it doesn't cause feelings of fear and self-loathing. Unlike with insecurity, these thoughts come from a place of self-love.

If you have an intuition that your partner is pulling away or is having an affair, for example, this is important to pay attention to. Your intuition is letting you in on important information about what might be going on with your partner and what might be going on between you. Intuition allows you to operate from truth, so rather than attacking your partner from fear, you can approach your partner with an open heart and a desire to learn—which is what creates a safe space for your partner to come clean.

Many of us were taught as we were growing up not to trust our feelings—our intuition. It was much easier for parents, teachers, and religious leaders to control us if we trusted them instead of ourselves. My controlling mother, for example, taught me from a very young age not to trust what I know. If I told her I wasn't cold, she told me I was and that I had to put on a sweater. If I didn't like an uncle because his energy was icky and seductive, she told me I didn't know anything and to kiss him anyway, teaching me to distrust what I felt and experienced. Even when I behaved responsibly, she yelled at me for being irresponsible.

It took me many years of inner work to regain trust in myself. Now I know there is a place in all of us that is tuned into truth and that we can be guided by that truth when we listen to it.