When you hear yourself say things to yourself such as, "I'm not good enough for my partner, so they're going to find someone better than me," or "They're having an affair because I'm not good enough for them," this is coming from your programmed, ego-wounded self making things up, as if it knows truth. But this aspect of us has no access to truth. We access truth when we are operating from our higher brain—our prefrontal cortex, which is the calmer and more rational part. When operating from this brain region, we are open to learning with our higher mind. Our ego-programmed brain, on the other hand, thinks it knows everything already, and so it doesn't seek truth. Often this leads to us responding based on internalized lies, and it is these lies that create insecurity.