mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Therapeutics
PAID CONTENT FOR Integrative Therapeutics

The Two Biggest Ways I Create Healthy Boundaries Around Sleep

Health & Lifestyle Coach By Jo Encarnacion

Image by Max Photo Studios / Contributor

December 19, 2019

As a solo entrepreneur, life coach, mother of two girls, and wife, I am constantly juggling what seems like a never-ending to-do list. Because of my busy lifestyle, sleep hasn't always been at the top of my priority list, and, honestly, I've often neglected it. I'd usually hop right back into work as soon as the girls were asleep—regardless of how tired my body was.

I've always placed importance around a healthy morning routine. But I realized that no matter how grounding and refreshing my morning activity was, I felt constantly drained if I didn't prioritize an equally intentional nighttime routine.

Over the course of the last two years, I've taken on a different understanding and approach to my wellness and have been in the process of taking ownership of my body, my stress levels, and my overall recovery on a daily basis. For me, this has meant creating and honoring healthy boundaries around sleep. 

No matter how grounding my morning activity was, I felt drained if I didn’t prioritize an equally intentional nighttime routine.

The bedtime boundaries that work for me:

1. Family time starting at 6 p.m.

One of the most essential boundaries I've implemented for myself is turning my phone on Do Not Disturb mode at 6 p.m. This is when our family has dinner, we have our family time, and it's followed by time with my partner. 

When the clock hits 6 p.m., I know it's time for me to create the barrier and boundary between the outside world and my household to honor my time with my girls and partner. My team and clients know that once I'm on Do Not Disturb, I'm unavailable to respond to emails, texts, and any other request unless it's stated as an emergency. I've found this sets a healthy example and precedent of work-life balance and the importance it holds for me. 

2. Time for personal decompression around 8 p.m.

I also communicate with my family that my time for myself starts around 8 p.m., once the girls are asleep. It's become incredibly important for me to spend this time—around an hour or two at most—checking in with myself, taking myself into consideration, and cueing my body and mind for relaxation and decompression.

Image by Max Photo Studio / Contributor

I do this in a couple of different ways. Since it's nearing my bedtime, I start this process by making sure I take my Cortisol Manager® Allergen Free. This supplement by Integrative Therapeutics® is a stress hormone stabilizer that promotes relaxation, helps alleviate fatigue, and helps to manage stress to balance cortisol levels for a restful night's sleep.* Cortisol Manager has easily become an essential part of my evening routine that makes a huge difference in winding down in the hour before bed. 

Once I'm ready to start my personal decompression time, one of my favorite things to do is take a warm shower and use my Indie Lee's Sleep Body Wash that has a nourishing and aromatic blend of calendula, patchouli, and grounding vetiver that's calming and perfect for prepping the body for rest.

Once I get in bed, I love using my Saje Wellness Restful Sleep Kit that comes with an eye mask and an essential oil mist and roller to help my body drift off into a deep and restful sleep. These are all products and rituals that truly aid and support me in creating a restful environment and help to prepare my body and mind for a good night's sleep.

Boundaries in any form are healthy to instill in different areas of our life, as they allow us to create guidelines for us to respect ourselves and for us to inform others of how to respect and honor us. We live in a time when we are constantly juggling different projects, and the motto that's been instilled is to go-go-go. Sleep and rest have been underrated, understated, and not always acknowledged. But in my evolving approach to wellness, I have come to really value sleep and its role in my recovery and my ability to lead a healthy, energized, and productive life.

Shop Jo’s bedtime essentials:

<p>Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager® Allergen Free</p>
1

Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager® Allergen Free

Integrative Therapeutics $26.40
<p>Indie Lee Sleep Body Wash</p>
2

Indie Lee Sleep Body Wash

Indie Lee $24
<p>Saje Wellness Sleep Routine</p>
3

Saje Wellness Sleep Routine

Saje $30

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Jo Encarnacion
Jo Encarnacion Health & Lifestyle Coach
Joanne Encarnacion is a health and wellness coach empowering women to live their most authentic lives by defining health and wellness on their own terms. She is also the creator behind...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Dr. Ellen Vora
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-i-create-healthy-boundaries-around-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!