I do this in a couple of different ways. Since it's nearing my bedtime, I start this process by making sure I take my Cortisol Manager® Allergen Free. This supplement by Integrative Therapeutics® is a stress hormone stabilizer that promotes relaxation, helps alleviate fatigue, and helps to manage stress to balance cortisol levels for a restful night's sleep.* Cortisol Manager has easily become an essential part of my evening routine that makes a huge difference in winding down in the hour before bed.

Once I'm ready to start my personal decompression time, one of my favorite things to do is take a warm shower and use my Indie Lee's Sleep Body Wash that has a nourishing and aromatic blend of calendula, patchouli, and grounding vetiver that's calming and perfect for prepping the body for rest.

Once I get in bed, I love using my Saje Wellness Restful Sleep Kit that comes with an eye mask and an essential oil mist and roller to help my body drift off into a deep and restful sleep. These are all products and rituals that truly aid and support me in creating a restful environment and help to prepare my body and mind for a good night's sleep.

Boundaries in any form are healthy to instill in different areas of our life, as they allow us to create guidelines for us to respect ourselves and for us to inform others of how to respect and honor us. We live in a time when we are constantly juggling different projects, and the motto that's been instilled is to go-go-go. Sleep and rest have been underrated, understated, and not always acknowledged. But in my evolving approach to wellness, I have come to really value sleep and its role in my recovery and my ability to lead a healthy, energized, and productive life.