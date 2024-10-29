Her exfoliation caveat:

But she certainly doesn't swear off exfoliation altogether—she just notes that inflamed skin should avoid it until it calms down. In fact, she notes it can be particularly beneficial for acne-prone skin. "When we look at acne-prone skin, it's observed that there's excess keratin. It's holding on to those skin cells more. So we got this waxy, hardened oil mixed with skin that's not turning over as efficiently," she explains. So it can be beneficial to give it a little boost."