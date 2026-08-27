Cleaning products create a different situation. Common terpenes like pinene (pine), limonene (lemon), thymol (thyme), and linalool (lavender) evaporate off surfaces and out of spray droplets at concentrations tens to hundreds of times higher than what's found in nature, explained Brandon E. Boor, Ph.D., associate professor of Engineering at Purdue and lead researcher of the study, in a press release. "Clean air should not smell like highly concentrated citrus fruit," he noted. "It should not really smell of anything."