According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 4 million children between 6 and 11 years old have been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). That number tends to decline as children transition into adulthood, but many are still affected. According to new research, though, their risks are not being monitored as closely as younger populations.

A study published in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics evaluated the way clinicals care for patients with ADHD as they progress from childhood through adulthood.

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia found that although physicians are monitoring mental health risks of patients with ADHD, they are not monitoring other health risks as frequently.