How Do You Talk To A Narcissist? A Psychoanalyst Breaks It Down

If you have plans to be alone with someone who's a narcissist, he or she will likely invite strangers into the conversation without consulting you. They'll do this to receive attention from others who might appreciate a story you've grown bored of. It gives the narcissist a needed opportunity to demonstrate how knowledgeable they are, which might be keenly noticed and admired by strangers.

If the narcissist shows haughty or arrogant behaviors or attitudes, do not take this demeanor personally. They are characteristically this way with most people, even when not provoked. In fact, to keep the conversation going, ask them to share more about whatever topic they are discussing. This will hold their attention.

When you unintentionally slight a narcissist in his or her mind, he or she will probably leave the room without explanation. They will then maintain passive-aggressive behaviors—like the silent treatment—for long periods of time. Again, if you do not take this behavior personally but instead wait for them to collect themselves, you will eventually be able to continue talking.

In effect, talking to a narcissist is a one-sided experience. Only when their long-winded speaking begins to reach a close can you respond effectively, if at all. Do not ever expect the narcissist to empathize with your feelings in such a situation. They may be clueless as to how you feel if you try to explain or worse, not care.