This Icon Has Had Glowing Skin For 7+ Decades — Here Are Her Secrets

This Icon Has Had Glowing Skin For 7+ Decades — Here Are Her Secrets

A 76-Year-Old Skin Care & Fashion Icon Shares The Secrets To Her Glowing Skin

Image by mbg creative X Norma Kamali / Norma Kamali

January 17, 2022 — 10:04 AM

Norma Kamali has the best skin I've ever seen. The famed designer, author, and wellness expert has a glow that makes you stop in your tracks, gawk in awe, and demand answers: "You must tell me your secrets," I practically begged in this episode of Clean Beauty School when she stopped by to tell me her go-to habits and routines.

For full disclosure, I fan-girl hard in this episode. But Kamali was on my list of "ideal guests" way back when we first created this podcast to begin with. So finally getting a chance to speak with her felt like a long time coming. 

And of course, she didn't disappoint. Throughout the episode she generously shares stories throughout her career, skin care insights she's gleaned in her 76 years, and even some dating advice. (We're a full-service pod here!) Give it a listen; I know you won't be disappointed. And in the meantime, here are three skin care tips from the episode:

1. Move your body.

As we say, everything is skin care—including your workout classes. "Some of the best advice I have for skin is working out, working out, working out," she says. "There is no substitute for the tone of your skin, the firmness of it, the color, the fact that you're sweating things out, all of that. It's super valuable." She's not wrong: Getting regular exercise will improve the tone and quality of your skin, likely due to the increase in circulation to the skin and decreased inflammation in the body. In fact, studies have shown that exercise keeps skin looking younger—so much so that it may even reverse skin aging in those who begin an exercise regimen later in life.

2. Keep it simple. 

One lesson Kamali likes to stress is that being healthy doesn't need to be challenging. "I like to teach how uncomplicated a healthy lifestyle is," she says. "And in this business, there are 9 million products that are going to save you over the last one you tried. It's great that there are so many, but the truth is some of the simplest products with the best, timeless ingredients that work really are the answer."

And ultimately, no product can replace the act of taking care of yourself. "And practices like sleep, fitness, and diet are some of the simplest concepts, but they really, really work and are the best."

3. Get your healthy fats. 

Kamali famously loves olive oil and counts it as a key part of her health and skin care routine. "There are endless possibilities of what you can do with olive oil: You can put it on your skin, and you can ingest it. So that is telling you, it is one of these timeless ingredients that work," she says. "On every level you will benefit in every way from consuming olive oil and then using products that have olive oil." In fact, a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that simply eating more olive oil—especially in place of other fats—can lead to a longer life.

