A 76-Year-Old Skin Care & Fashion Icon Shares The Secrets To Her Glowing Skin

Norma Kamali has the best skin I've ever seen. The famed designer, author, and wellness expert has a glow that makes you stop in your tracks, gawk in awe, and demand answers: "You must tell me your secrets," I practically begged in this episode of Clean Beauty School when she stopped by to tell me her go-to habits and routines.

For full disclosure, I fan-girl hard in this episode. But Kamali was on my list of "ideal guests" way back when we first created this podcast to begin with. So finally getting a chance to speak with her felt like a long time coming.

And of course, she didn't disappoint. Throughout the episode she generously shares stories throughout her career, skin care insights she's gleaned in her 76 years, and even some dating advice. (We're a full-service pod here!) Give it a listen; I know you won't be disappointed. And in the meantime, here are three skin care tips from the episode: