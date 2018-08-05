I've Always Been 'Bad' At Relaxing — But This Magical Place Changed That

Waking to the sound of the howler monkeys is one of the hallmarks of Nosara mornings. The noise is echoey and primal yet somehow still soothing. It’s as if they’re saying, "We’re still here, and so is our jungle," a message that feels especially reassuring in this time of environmental crisis. Among the monkey sounds are the innumerable chirps and squawks of tropical birds, the barking of many a beach dog, and, during the rainy season, the rustling of leaves as brightly colored Halloween crabs scatter creepily in every direction.

It’s this thriving, natural environment that creates the rhythm of Nosara days rather than the hands of a ticking clock. For those of us who need a little structure, even in the middle of the jungle, the active culture of Costa Rica provides a perfect array of irresistible opportunities. You're up with the monkeys, running on the beach before the sun gets too high, then stretching in a yoga palapa by late morning, finding your bliss in the balmy jungle breeze. Afternoons are for napping and reading books, maybe a little work if you absolutely must, and the rest of the day is planned around sunset.

Almost everyone in town wanders down to the water as the orange orb starts its descent. Surfers surf, dogs and kids scamper in every direction, yogis attempt handstands in the sand, and locals sit shoulder-to-shoulder with tourists, sipping on cans of Imperial as the colors deepen and the air finally cools. There is nowhere else you need to be, nothing else you need to do. You are—finally—living on tico time.

And tomorrow, you’ll wake up to your monkey alarm clock and do it all over again.

Ever since connecting with the heartbeat of Costa Rica, I’ve been able to tap into a deeper sense of relaxation and perspective, even amid the swirling schedule that comes with being a mom and a CEO. It’s as though something inside me has been infused with a deeper, more permanent sense of gratitude so that when stressful events occur, I’m able to see them for what they are: small struggles within a big and bountifully beautiful life. Pura vida, indeed.

