Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

This breathtaking book by Boston Globe journalist Keith O’Brien covers the little known "Fly Girls" who took to the air in the 1920s and '30s. While, yes, Amelia Earhart is in here, she's by no means the only groundbreaker (skybreaker?) of the times, despite the common belief among men that women were too emotional to be pilots. There's plenty of action here—air travel was not exactly safe in the early 20th century—and the book provides a compelling history of aviation in addition to the women's tales. Taking place primarily around the unfortunately named "Powder Puff" race, this is a page-turner that will make you appreciate just how soaring the spirit of women has always been. Fly Girls by Keith O’Brien (August 7)