This past year has made many realize how vital community health is for our own individual wellness. When we all work together, we can better our physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. But it’s not always an easy process—and oftentimes it takes leaders in the community to lay the groundwork. One such community organizer is Indy Officinalis, an urban farmer, forager, poet, and activist extraordinaire.

Originally from a small town in North Carolina, Officinalis now lives in Los Angeles, where she manages a rooftop garden on Skid Row, an area in downtown L.A. with many unhoused residents. Not only does she get involved in the day-to-day, hands-on part of community building—she’s able to provide inspiration, advice, and insights for broader activism through her robust channels. (She has just under 100K followers on her Instagram to date.) Officinalis is now working with natural and clean skin care brand Origins, hoping the partnership can expand her message that everyone deserves to be able to care for themselves—and feel cared for.

“We are thrilled to have Indy join our Origins family,” said Ada Lien, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the brand. “Indy’s respect and enthusiasm for our planet blends perfectly with our guiding principles at Origins. We are excited to work together to create meaningful programs and content that support our shared love of high-performance active natural skincare, the power of mushrooms and taking care of our planet.”

In this Q&A, we asked her all about how she supports her own well-being—because as we know, caring for others requires a generous amount of self care, too.