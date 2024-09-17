Based on a 2012 study3 , board-certified OB/GYN Anna Cabeca, D.O., says "drinking caffeine-filled drinks, like tea and coffee, might increase your estrogen levels, which can make PMS symptoms worse. That being said, it is very individual, from person to person and from month to month." To further support that point, this particular study showed an increase in estrogen levels from moderate caffeine intake for Asian women but a decrease for white women.