6 Ways To Host A Healthy-ish Brunch This Holiday Season

What if, during the most over-the-top, indulgent time of the year, you invited some of your favorite people to your place for a simple, and healthier brunch? We think everyone invited would let out a sigh of relief.

Chalk it up to any combination of excessive cookie swaps, shopping overload, cheap prosecco consumption, or wrapping up a busy work year—we all experience some kind of holiday season burnout during the month of December. Your guests are probably looking for a break, and that’s where you come in—with a beautiful, healthy-ish, and easy brunch spread with lots of delicious options with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables.

We’re not looking to add too much to the host’s (your) plate either, so we’ve outlined a brunch strategy that will make all guests feel both healthy and celebratory while preserving your sanity and precious time. So whether you’re hosting an event to catch up, swap gifts, or just take some much-needed R&R time with a few close friends, consider making this healthier brunch a part of your holiday or new year tradition.