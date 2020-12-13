Let's quickly make one thing clear: pasta can totally be part of a healthy diet, whether you're opting for for a modern healthier pasta or a long-time classic favorite. But making your own pasta is actually...pretty easy. It takes a bit of patience and elbow grease, but only a few ingredients—and the final product will probably taste even better than your most favorite pre-packed product.

Not only that, it's an opportunity to add unique flavors that compliment your favorite sauce to your pasta dough itself—but there's another ingredient you could be adding that gives the added benefits of making pasta a bit more palatable to your gut: sourdough starter.

This recipe, from the upcoming cookbook Sourdough Every Day by Hannah Dela Cruz, harnesses your quarantine hobby as a key component in the five ingredient mix: "Equal proportions of semolina flour and all-purpose flour result in a tender pasta with a tasty little tang that's easier to digest than other fresh pastas because of the sourdough discard," she explains.

As with any fermented product, the longer you let it hang the more fermentation benefits you'll get—so while you can use the dough after only a couple of hours rest time, it can be left to ferment for up to a full 24 hours. "Fermented or not, though, the sourdough adds a complexity of flavor that is delicious with any pasta sauce," writes Dela Cruz. We're willing to bet it'd match up well with this easy pesto, in particular.