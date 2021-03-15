Leather is one of the most durable materials out there, making it wonderfully long-lasting—but only if you take care of it. Whether it's used to make couches or jackets, the material needs to be conditioned whenever it starts to look a little dull.

According to green cleaning expert Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama, if your leather seems dry or is losing its suppleness, it's time for some conditioning.

Here's how to condition leather the all-natural way: