7 Holistic Ways To Enhance Your Child's Development

7 Holistic Ways To Enhance Your Child's Development

Photo by Saptak Ganguly

February 28, 2018

When your child is struggling developmentally, it can be difficult to know exactly what to do. From ADHD and dyslexia to Asperger's syndrome or difficulty making friends, no matter what your child is struggling with, it’s never easy on parents (or the kids, for that matter).

That’s why it’s important to come up with a holistic action plan that will help your child become the best, happiest version of him or herself. Here are seven holistic ways to enhance your child’s development and help them thrive.

1. Visit a Brain Balance Achievement Center.

When you enroll your child in a Brain Balance Achievement Center, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded individuals and trained professionals that are there to help. Brain Balance will help you develop an action plan, even if you don’t have an official diagnosis from a doctor—and that plan will have the support of kind, professional people along the way.

2. Make sure your kids are getting enough exercise.

7 Holistic Ways To Enhance Your Child's Development

Photo: Saptak Ganguly

Not only is regular exercise proven to help with mental health, but outdoor exercise is especially beneficial. Studies show that spending time outside has a positive impact on the immune system, leads to lowered stress levels, and enhances creativity. It doesn’t get much better than that.

3. Prioritize sleep.

Sleep is crucial to development. When kids don’t get enough sleep, it can cause them to act out, gain weight, or have trouble with learning and concentration. So prioritize shut-eye by limiting screen time and keeping them on a steady sleep schedule—you may find your child makes a lot of progress quickly.

4. Make nutrition a priority.

It’s no secret that sugar-filled snacks and meals lead to energy spikes and crashes on top of making it difficult to concentrate at school. For optimal development, kids should be eating healthy fats, whole grains, and tons of vegetables—but it can be hard to make that happen without a specific plan. When you visit a Brain Balance Achievement Center, you’ll be provided with The Balance 360 program, complete with meal plans and all the information you’d ever need.

5. Practice positive self-talk with your child.

7 Holistic Ways To Enhance Your Child's Development

Photo: Saptak Ganguly

If your child is struggling in school or having a hard time making friends, it’s only natural that he or she would have a negative inner dialogue going on. Work with your child to incorporate mantras and positive self-talk into daily routines. Give them examples of people they may look up to. For example, world-famous skier Lindsey Vonn always tells herself, "When you fall down, just get up again." Incorporating mantras and sayings into the daily life of your child will make a world of difference.

6. Practice cognitive and sensory motor exercises.

When your child is struggling cognitively, practicing vision exercises, working on balance, and practicing basic reflexes can go a long way. When you enroll in Brain Balance Achievement Centers, you’ll get all the tools and information you need to make it happen.

7. Listen to healing music.

When used correctly, music has a proven soothing impact on our brains and bodies, helping us stay calm and focused. At Brain Balance Achievement Centers, you’ll get instructions for which types of music to listen to, along with how it will help your child grown and develop.

There’s no doubt that it’s difficult when your child is struggling developmentally. But with the right holistic tools, you’ll see them grow in leaps and bounds.

Brain Balance Achievement Centers
Brain Balance Achievement Centers
Brain Balance is a holistic and integrated approach to helping children who struggle with emotional, behavioral, social and academic issues. This includes children with the following...

