In my 20s, I was working around the world as a filmmaker, and at some point, I started to feel like I needed to put down roots somewhere.

I came back home and bought the cheapest, most remote land I could find. (As a freelancer, I didn't want to have a mortgage.) I wanted to build something simple to fit my needs—which were pretty minimal back then.

I've always been intrigued by how people live around the world, and spending all that time away from Canada seeing people living in off-the-grid cabins inspired me.

Not everything on my wish list was possible because of the land's geography, but over the last five years, I've been able to build something that I'm proud of—with the help of friends along the way. I've put all my savings into the project, but now I have almost no debt and a house that I own.