Where to begin! This has been an evolving labor of love that has taken many forms. The largest project was a full bathroom addition to the upstairs of the home, which I designed, and built in conjunction with a contractor. We, quite literally, ripped the roof off by hand and built a bathroom into the sky!

When I moved in, the attic had been somewhat finished, but it wasn’t super functional (it very much felt like an attic) and I started getting the seeds of this idea to add on and make the whole space feel much more like a proper second floor. This led me to many late nights on Google figuring out how I could actually execute this, mood boarding, and eventually finding my rockstar contractor to make it become a reality.

Aside from the bathroom addition and attic renovation, I have done a lot of smaller-scale projects on my own, which have ranged from landscaping to staining to constructing a built-in bookshelf out of unused closet space.