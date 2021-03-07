Spring Is Coming & This Charming UK Home Is Where We Want To Spend It

I don't have different accessories for the seasons, as I try to pick homewares that work in all seasons, plus if I really like something, I want to see it all the time.

That being said, I love spring blooms like tulips to brighten up the house after winter. Our house comes into its own in the summer when the garden comes back to life and we can open the bifold doors out onto the raised deck, which becomes our living room for the summer. The pergola also becomes our primary dining space where we barbecue for every meal possible!