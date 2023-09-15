This Colorful Munich Apartment Is Equal Parts Funky & Glam
Our homes are a reflection of ourselves—so why should they stay stagnant? Karoline Herr (@frollein_herr)'s Munich, Germany, apartment is an ever-evolving kaleidoscope of color, shape, and proportion. The editor and stylist changes up her décor constantly, joking that her living room could turn into a bedroom by the time fall wraps up. But no matter where her bed may migrate, a few things about her space stay the same: It's joyful, lighthearted, and a whole lot of fun.
What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?
Colorful, experimental, always evolving.
I don't have a specific design era or strict concept I follow when designing my home. I love to try things out, make mistakes, try again, and watch it grow.
What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?
I honestly think that the oldest things would be two Billy shoe cabinets in my hallway that I've owned since I moved out of my family's house 15 years ago. They are not pretty, but they're the best solution for shoes in small hallways that I found so far.
One of the newest pieces is the wavy shelf from Schneid Studio. I've wanted this beauty for so long, and I finally treated myself to it.
What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?
Smell: Either scented candles or pizza.
Noise: The current audiobook or podcast that I'm listening to or complete silence. I'm really sensitive to stimuli of all kinds and can only concentrate on one thing at a time.
What's the most sentimental thing in your home, and what's the story behind it?
That would be a marble table from my childhood home. My parents and I always had very different design aesthetics, and I never owned anything "with history." But a couple of years ago, I brought a gorgeous classic marble side table from Berlin to Munich, and I love it very much.
What's the best compliment you've ever received on your space?
"Love it, but I wouldn't want to live in it." I never aim to have a home that everybody would want to live in. It's just my home, and that's absolutely great. I think interior and design are such personal and intuitive things that I'd be disappointed if my style was everybody's taste.
Does your home change at all from one season to another? If so, what changes are you making as we head into fall?
My home changes on a monthly, sometimes weekly, basis. I don't go with the seasons but with my moods. I often move furniture around, style the shelves differently, get decorations from the attic, and change wall colors or wall decorations. I get bored easily, and I always see new color combos or styles that I would love to try out. So, no fall changes planned here—but my living room could turn into a bedroom a couple of weeks from now.
How does your home promote your health and wellness?
My home is my safe space. Whenever I open the front door, I feel an immense influence on my nervous system. I'm a big introvert, and I need to take time alone (or with my boyfriend) to recharge—otherwise, I'd definitely crack at some point.
What does the word "home" mean to you?
Home is a feeling that can describe people or a place. For me, it's where I can unapologetically be myself. It's people who take me as I am, with all my flaws and imperfections. It's a place where I can be at my best or worst and still feel welcome.
