How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy

If you ever get an invite to Jessica Bui's house, you take it. Bui (the.orange.home on Instagram) is a host for the ages, with a feed full of videos putting the finishing touches on festive tablescapes and elaborate grazing boards before the crowds arrive. She constantly expresses gratitude for being able to gather people in her home—be it for a Sunday feast or holiday tea party for friends and family. In doing so, she epitomizes one of the most oft-overlooked aspects of good health: having a strong social network, and connecting with them often. Here's a peek into her Phoenix, Arizona space.