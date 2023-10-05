This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best
When interior decorator Céline Alata (@FrenchyFancy) returns home to the country from the hustle and bustle of nearby Bordeaux, she wants to feel enveloped by the surrounding forest. This sense of retreat is clear throughout her cozy space, which is dotted with unexpected relics from the natural world beyond. Here's how Alata, her partner, and her two sons have crafted a home that feels nourishing, adventurous, and worldly—while still staying plenty practical.
What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?
My philosophy when it comes to interior design is all about well-being, harmony, and practicality. I like it when everyone in our family feels good: spaces should be pleasant for us adults, but also for our children. It's all about finding the right balance between beauty, practicality, and individual desires. It's not always easy!
What’s the oldest thing in your home? Newest?
The oldest object in our house is a mirror whose lines are inspired by the work of Gio Ponti. I found it on eBay and I'm a big fan! The most recent object is our lacquered wood lamp from CFOC, a brand I've loved for years.
What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?
Our house is surrounded by forest. Every morning, when I open our bedroom window, I take in trees as far as the eye can see and feel the humidity and freshness of the wood. The birds sing (sometimes very early in the morning!), and it's truly blissful.
What’s the most sentimental thing in your home and what’s the story behind it?
The most sentimental object I own is an African mask made of bronze and malachite. When I was little, my dad worked in Africa and brought it back from one of his many trips. I grew up with this mask, and I'm very attached to it.
What’s the best compliment you've ever received on your space?
People often tell me that our home is a reflection of us. And that's just fine! We find our favorite objects, books, lots of books, and things that are a little original, because I'm fascinated by cabinets of curiosities. In the end, it's a delightful blend of our four personalities.
Does your home change at all from one season to another? If so, what changes are you making as we head into fall?
I do love the way the seasons influence our interiors. In autumn, warm plaids make a comeback. I prefer linens in muted, earthy hues like khaki. Candles are here and there, and my sons add the finishing touches by bringing in pine cones, branches, and dead leaves!
How does your home promote your health and well-being? What does the word "home" mean to you?
My home has a lot to do with our well-being. In fact, when we're a bit overwhelmed, and the house is a real mess, I can see that all four of us are really upset! I like lively interiors, but I also need a certain rigor to feel good and calm. For me, the term "home" is really synonymous with our family. It's a refuge for each of us as individuals, but also for the four of us together.
