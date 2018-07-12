The Secret To This Instagram-Ready Home Costs Less Than $20 On Amazon

I'm definitely proud of all the plants in my home, and I consider them my children. A lot of inspiration comes from other bloggers on Instagram and, of course, the almighty Pinterest. Oftentimes I'll make mood boards on my phone and combine ideas to create what I have in the house now.

My favorite touches include my wooden headboard that holds lots of little pots. We get compliments on it all the time, and it cost me next to nothing! I went on Kijiji (Canada's version of Craigslist), searched for wood pallets, and found that a bunch of local businesses were giving them away for free. I brought a few and lined the top with plants. Then, I spotted plant hangers at Ikea that perfectly fit through the gaps. I think those three pots hanging in the front really make the headboard.