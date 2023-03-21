“You hear so often that your cleanser doesn’t matter,” she says. I, too, still hear this advice far too much. While there is truth to the fact that a cleaner is a wash off product, and thus isn’t great for delivering potent activities—that doesn’t mean it’s an afterthought.

“Cleansing happens about 14 times a week. It's the thing you use the most out of your routine. It is the backbone of your routine,” she continues. “And you can do so much damage with a cleanser. What good is retinol, if your barrier is compromised?”

So how does one go about finding a cleanser suitable for their needs? Thornton has the answers: “A good cleanser makes your skin feel comfortable, nurtures your skin microbiome, balances your natural pH, and actively prevents dryness and irritation in the skin,” she says. “You should know within 2-3 washes if it’s doing that. If you have to rush to put on a cream or cleanser right after, you’re probably using the wrong cleanser.””