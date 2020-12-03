At this point, we've drilled in how the foods you eat affect your skin, no matter your complexion concerns. Facing dryness and flakes? You'll want to up your intake of water-dense, high-fat snacks. Oiliness and acne? You might want to take a breather from foods with a high glycemic index.

So when board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., came on the mindbodygreen podcast to discuss her all-time favorite compilation for glowing skin, we were scribbling down notes. Below, find this derm's go-to dinner menu.