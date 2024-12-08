Advertisement
15+ Gifts Our Editors Are Giving This Year To Support Well-Being & Longevity
With the holiday season in full swing, gift-giving is officially top of mind—and our team has spent months researching the best gifts for everyone on your list.
Shopping for your sister who’s always bragging about her sleep score, your skin care-obsessed friend, or your biohacking mother-in-law? Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one, these no-fail gifts are perfect for anyone who wants to prioritize their health and well-being.
Keep scrolling to learn exactly what our own editors are gifting this year.
Everything our editors are gifting:
"Earlier this year I shared a hotel room with a friend, and of course I was traveling with my Helight. My friend swore it was the best sleep she'd had in months (which her Oura scores confirmed). I'm so excited to gift her this tiny sleep-enhancing bedside light in our annual exchange!" — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
"I was first introduced to these soft-as-butter Vuori joggers when my sister gifted them to me three Christmases ago—and I still wear them almost every night. I now own them in three colors, and they're a no-fail gift for literally anyone on your list." — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
"This holiday season I decided to (finally) gift myself an Oura ring. As the mom of a four-year-old, I’ve been reluctant to do too much tracking since things like a solid night of sleep are often out of my control. While I’m still not getting all the sleep I’d like, I’m hoping to use the Oura ring to notice when I need some extra stress management tools via my HRV scores, and stay consistent with my activity levels even as winter rolls around." — Ailsa Cowell, health editor
“Another friend and I have been on a years-long hunt for the perfect self-tanner, and I found a top contender just in time for the holidays. This lightweight and hydrating gradual tanning cream gives a natural glow from head to toe. I love that it’s made with natural ingredients (like shea butter cocoa butter, squalane, and avocado oil) and doesn’t leave behind any smells, residue, or stickiness.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“Last month I entered a room that smelled so good it instantly engulfed me with holiday nostalgia. The source? Pura's 4™ smart fragrance diffuser, which uses premium, clean scents to give your space a customized (not-at-all-overpowering!) scent. It’s the perfect gift for in-laws or meeting your partner’s parents for the first time.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“This Better Bowl Set is a home run gift for your friend who loves to meal prep or who needs a little motivation in the kitchen. The 9-piece bundle comes with mixing bowls, transparent lids, a grater, juicer, and a salad spinner. It’s made from over 60% recycled materials and the stackable design is small-space-approved.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“My family is fully aboard the Stanley train, and I’m so excited to introduce them to my latest obsession: The Stanley Cross Bottle, crafted from recycled stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. This cute and convenient bottle makes on-the-go hydration a breeze, whether you’re traveling, heading to a workout class, at school, or out and about running errands.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“My twin sister and I declared 2025 the year we finally learn how to do our makeup—and I predict this Five Minute Morning kit from Merit is going to play a starring role in our journey. The formulas are clean, vegan, and cruelty free, and the kit comes with everything you need for a minimalist, pulled-together look in just a few minutes.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“No gatekeeping: Outerknown is my go-to for any man on my list. Whether I’m shopping for my boyfriend, brother-in-law, or dad, I always look here first. The brand's cult-favorite 100% organic cotton Chroma Blanket Shirt comes in nine colorways, and it’s insanely high quality. Oh, and it looks good on everyone.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“My other go-to for boyfriends, dads, and hard-to-shop-for men? Winter gloves! Specifically these Faherty Waffle Gloves, made from organic cotton and recycled materials. They’re warm and toasty, yet not at all bulky. Warning: Every time I buy a gift from Faherty I can’t help but stock my cart with items for myself (currently eyeing this adorable fleece, made from 100% recycled materials.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
"I love this sleep mask! It hits all of my criteria: adjustable wide straps, silk, and completely black out. It feels like sleeping with a soft, squishy pillow on your face (without the morning creases). I don't even have lash extensions, I just love that the eye cups make it so there is not pressure on my eyes and add an extra seal from the light." — Darcy Tesone, senior manager SEO & content strategy
“Who doesn’t want firmer, younger looking skin all over? This cult-favorite natural body lotion uses peptides, niacinamide, and plant oils to deeply moisturize, firm, and strengthen the skin—with immediate and long term results. And it’s free of all the stuff you don’t want in your skin care.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
“I thought my sleep was good in 2023, but I stepped things up to a new level in 2024—and mouth tape was a huge part of the equation. Ergo, all my friends and family members are getting VIO2 tape in their stockings. This gift might raise some eyebrows at first, but they’ll thank me when they feel the benefits.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor
"I’m gifting this Curio Ionic Brush Set because it’s something I know most people wouldn’t splurge on for themselves, but would absolutely appreciate having. It’s not only beautifully designed, but super practical for everyday use—definitely a thoughtful, luxury-like gift anyone would love!" — India Edwards, updates editor
The takeaway
We spent the bulk of our days researching, testing, and reviewing all the best products to enhance your well-being—and the holidays are when we get to share that wealth with our loved ones.
No matter who you're shopping for, you truly can't go wrong with any of the items on this list. The best part? You might just help your friends and family live healthier, happier, longer lives.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP
The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP
The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP
The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP