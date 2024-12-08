Skip to Content
Integrative Health

15+ Gifts Our Editors Are Giving This Year To Support Well-Being & Longevity

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 08, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of necessaire body lotion, vuori joggers, and helight on purple background
Image by mbg creative
December 08, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

With the holiday season in full swing, gift-giving is officially top of mind—and our team has spent months researching the best gifts for everyone on your list.

Shopping for your sister who’s always bragging about her sleep score, your skin care-obsessed friend, or your biohacking mother-in-law? Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one, these no-fail gifts are perfect for anyone who wants to prioritize their health and well-being.

Keep scrolling to learn exactly what our own editors are gifting this year.

Everything our editors are gifting:

Helight Sleep Light

$139
helight sleep light

"Earlier this year I shared a hotel room with a friend, and of course I was traveling with my Helight. My friend swore it was the best sleep she'd had in months (which her Oura scores confirmed). I'm so excited to gift her this tiny sleep-enhancing bedside light in our annual exchange!" — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Vuori Performance Jogger

$94
vuori performance joggers on brand model

"I was first introduced to these soft-as-butter Vuori joggers when my sister gifted them to me three Christmases ago—and I still wear them almost every night. I now own them in three colors, and they're a no-fail gift for literally anyone on your list." — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Oura Ring

$249 (was $349)
Oura ring

"This holiday season I decided to (finally) gift myself an Oura ring. As the mom of a four-year-old, I’ve been reluctant to do too much tracking since things like a solid night of sleep are often out of my control. While I’m still not getting all the sleep I’d like, I’m hoping to use the Oura ring to notice when I need some extra stress management tools via my HRV scores, and stay consistent with my activity levels even as winter rolls around." — Ailsa Cowell, health editor

Lux Unfiltered N°32 Hydrating Gradual Self Tanning Lotion

$36
lux unfiltered lotion

“Another friend and I have been on a years-long hunt for the perfect self-tanner, and I found a top contender just in time for the holidays. This lightweight and hydrating gradual tanning cream gives a natural glow from head to toe. I love that it’s made with natural ingredients (like shea butter cocoa butter, squalane, and avocado oil) and doesn’t leave behind any smells, residue, or stickiness.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Pura 4™ Smart Fragrance Diffuser

$50
pura 4 smart fragrance diffuser

“Last month I entered a room that smelled so good it instantly engulfed me with holiday nostalgia. The source? Pura's 4™ smart fragrance diffuser, which uses premium, clean scents to give your space a customized (not-at-all-overpowering!) scent. It’s the perfect gift for in-laws or meeting your partner’s parents for the first time.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Our Place Better Bowl Set

$99 (was $115)
our place better bowl set

“This Better Bowl Set is a home run gift for your friend who loves to meal prep or who needs a little motivation in the kitchen. The 9-piece bundle comes with mixing bowls, transparent lids, a grater, juicer, and a salad spinner. It’s made from over 60% recycled materials and the stackable design is small-space-approved.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Stanley Cross Bottle

$75
Stanley cross bottle

“My family is fully aboard the Stanley train, and I’m so excited to introduce them to my latest obsession: The Stanley Cross Bottle, crafted from recycled stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. This cute and convenient bottle makes on-the-go hydration a breeze, whether you’re traveling, heading to a workout class, at school, or out and about running errands.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Merit Five Minute Morning Kit

$176 (was $206)
Merit 5 minute morning kit

“My twin sister and I declared 2025 the year we finally learn how to do our makeup—and I predict this Five Minute Morning kit from Merit is going to play a starring role in our journey. The formulas are clean, vegan, and cruelty free, and the kit comes with everything you need for a minimalist, pulled-together look in just a few minutes.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt

$168
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt

“No gatekeeping: Outerknown is my go-to for any man on my list. Whether I’m shopping for my boyfriend, brother-in-law, or dad, I always look here first. The brand's cult-favorite 100% organic cotton Chroma Blanket Shirt comes in nine colorways, and it’s insanely high quality. Oh, and it looks good on everyone.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Faherty Jackson Waffle Glove

$58
Faherty Jackson Waffle Glove

“My other go-to for boyfriends, dads, and hard-to-shop-for men? Winter gloves! Specifically these Faherty Waffle Gloves, made from organic cotton and recycled materials. They’re warm and toasty, yet not at all bulky. Warning: Every time I buy a gift from Faherty I can’t help but stock my cart with items for myself (currently eyeing this adorable fleece, made from 100% recycled materials.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Drowsy Moonlight Shadow Eyelash Protecting Mask

$67 (was $89)
Drowsy Moonlight Shadow Eyelash Protecting Mask

"I love this sleep mask! It hits all of my criteria: adjustable wide straps, silk, and completely black out. It feels like sleeping with a soft, squishy pillow on your face (without the morning creases). I don't even have lash extensions, I just love that the eye cups make it so there is not pressure on my eyes and add an extra seal from the light." — Darcy Tesone, senior manager SEO & content strategy

Necessaire Multi-Peptide Body Lotion

$48
Necessaire Multi-Peptide Body Lotion

“Who doesn’t want firmer, younger looking skin all over? This cult-favorite natural body lotion uses peptides, niacinamide, and plant oils to deeply moisturize, firm, and strengthen the skin—with immediate and long term results. And it’s free of all the stuff you don’t want in your skin care.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

VIO2 Unscented Mouth Tape

$25
VIO2 unscented mouth tape

“I thought my sleep was good in 2023, but I stepped things up to a new level in 2024—and mouth tape was a huge part of the equation. Ergo, all my friends and family members are getting VIO2 tape in their stockings. This gift might raise some eyebrows at first, but they’ll thank me when they feel the benefits.” — Carleigh Ferrante, senior commerce editor

Curio Ionic Brush Set

$100
curio ionic brush set

"I’m gifting this Curio Ionic Brush Set because it’s something I know most people wouldn’t splurge on for themselves, but would absolutely appreciate having. It’s not only beautifully designed, but super practical for everyday use—definitely a thoughtful, luxury-like gift anyone would love!" — India Edwards, updates editor

The takeaway

We spent the bulk of our days researching, testing, and reviewing all the best products to enhance your well-being—and the holidays are when we get to share that wealth with our loved ones.

No matter who you're shopping for, you truly can't go wrong with any of the items on this list. The best part? You might just help your friends and family live healthier, happier, longer lives.

More On This Topic

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

