"This holiday season I decided to (finally) gift myself an Oura ring. As the mom of a four-year-old, I’ve been reluctant to do too much tracking since things like a solid night of sleep are often out of my control. While I’m still not getting all the sleep I’d like, I’m hoping to use the Oura ring to notice when I need some extra stress management tools via my HRV scores, and stay consistent with my activity levels even as winter rolls around." — Ailsa Cowell, health editor