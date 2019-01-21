Curious About Minimalism? Here’s How To Know If It’s Right For You

When I started minimizing our home back in 2008, it didn't take long for me to begin recognizing significant ways my life was improving.

Only two days into minimalism, the first benefit occurred to me. As I was getting rid of things—and had no intention of replacing them with new things—I realized that owning less offered a financial opportunity. As we ac­cumulated fewer things, we would spend less money. Additionally, it would cost much less because we would have fewer things to store, maintain, repair, and clean.

Just one day later, it occurred to me how my new life would be affecting my kids. My son was 5 and my daughter 2, and they were both soaking up values from us as parents about how to live and how to achieve significance. Becoming minimalist modeled for my children the beliefs that personal be­longings are not the key to happiness, that security is found in character, and that the pursuit of happiness runs on a different road from the pursuit of possessions.

The next day—less than 96 hours into pursuing minimalism—I noticed how it was becoming easier to find things in my house.