Your Fancy Himalayan Salt Is Putting Your Thyroid At Risk. Here's Why (And What To Do About It)

However, health buffs making an effort to consume more natural sea salts such as Hawaiian, Celtic, and even precious Himalayan pink salt may also be putting their thyroids at risk. The reason? These sea salts lack stable amounts of iodine. Celtic sea salt and Hawaiian sea salts have little to no iodine and while some batches of Himalayan salt may have good amounts of iodine, others seem to have very little. Consuming these fancy sea salts is basically an expensive gamble when it comes to obtaining sufficient amounts of iodine.

Over 2 billion people worldwide are at risk of iodine deficiency, with 30 countries still being classified as iodine-deficient. Salt restriction is in direct conflict with programs trying to prevent iodine deficiency through salt fortification. And considering that some people may lose more than 50 mcg of iodine per hour of exercise, you should practice even more caution around salt restriction and consuming non-iodized salts if you’re a regular at the gym. In fact, if you fall into this category you may even need to supplement with iodine, especially if your diet isn’t rich in this mineral (iodine is found in good amounts in cranberries, dairy, and seaweed).

Proceed with even more caution if you’re pregnant or planning to become pregnant. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming less than 5 grams of salt each day to reduce the risk of high blood pressure. However, if dietary iodine intake is poor, around 5 grams of iodized salt is needed to reach the recommended amount of iodine in pregnant women. And even more than 5 grams of iodized salt would be needed for lactating mothers. Do you see the problem here?