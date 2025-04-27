Advertisement
I Keep Coming Back To This Mask For Firmer, Plumper Skin
Before I made it my job, testing skin care products was a bit of a guilty pleasure for me. Years later, I’ve put my healthy obsession to good use by helping you decipher the must-have tools from those that simply aren't worth the spend.
Because let’s face it: Skin care is expensive—and I’ve had my heart broken by SkinTok persuasion and brand promises a few too many times.
After extensively researching and testing just about every type of tool you could think of (microcurrent devices, ice rollers, gua shas, lasers, and the like), I always find myself coming back to red light therapy. When I’m consistent with my red light routine, my skin looks firmer, plumper, and more youthful.
While red light masks rarely go on sale, we scored an exclusive discount.
Why I swear by this mask
If you’re new to the red light fan club, allow me bring you up to speed. Many members of the mindbodygreen team swear by red light therapy, and the research-backed technology comes highly recommended by skin care experts and dermatologists.
In fact, holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D. recently told mindbodygreen everyone (novices and pros alike) should use red light in their at-home skin care routine. And this mask is the perfect place to start.
Here’s why I love it:
- The technology is backed by research: Studies have tied red light to a significant decrease in acne lesions1, an improvement in the appearance of plaque psoriasis2, and a visible reduction of fine lines3. Red light has even shown promise for promoting healthy aging and a more even skin tone and texture3.
- My results speak for themselves: Science is great, but nothing compares to experiencing the results from the mask firsthand. I’ve seen a massive improvement in my skin’s texture, tone, and complexion; my redness and fine lines are fading; and my skin has a noticeable plumpness and glow.
- It’s so easy to use: I use the mask at night after washing my face, three to five days per week for 10 minutes per session. Since the mask doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall, I can simply put it on and go about my routine.
- It’s comfortable to wear: Hard-cover masks sometimes have me gasping for air, but this mask's medical-grade silicone is soft and flexible and doesn’t feel uncomfortable against my face.
- It’s portable: Consistency is key for achieving lasting results, so I love that the mask comes with a carrying pouch. It's so easy to take with me while I travel!
The takeaway
This viral mask wowed me from the first time I tried it, and I've been consistent ever since. My skin looks brighter after every use, but the most impactful results have come with time. Don't miss your chance to jump on the red light train—your skin will be glowing before you know it.
Expert tip: Don't forget your neck and décolletage! The brand also offers a red light neck mask, which you can use at the same time as the face mask.
The brand also offers a sauna blanket and infrared PEMF mat.