Beauty

This 10-Minute Treatment Makes My Hair Look So Much Thicker & We Scored A Discount

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
January 31, 2025
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of dark-haired woman smiling pasted on yellow background
Image by mbg creative
January 31, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Research shows that roughly 50% of women1 will experience female-pattern hair loss (FPHL) between the ages of 50 and 65 years old. And yet, hair thinning is still a sensitive topic.

Always looking for ways to optimize my hair and scalp health, I began testing HigherDose’s Red Light Hat two months ago. The device looks just like a baseball cap but has 120 medical-grade LED bulbs hiding under the hood to increase hair density and promote new growth.

My boyfriend and I have both been wearing the hat for ten minutes per day for three months and we’re already seeing improvements—and you can grab it for 15% off with code MINDBODYGREEN.

Bonus: HigherDose has a generous 90-day return window, so you'll have three months to test the hat out.

HigherDose Red Light Hat

$382 (was $449)
higherdose red light hat

Editor's tip:

The sale is valid on all HigherDose products besides bundles and full-size saunas. Scroll down to the bottom of this page to shop our other HigherDose favorites.

Why we love the HigherDose Red Light Hat

I had been dying to get my hands on a red light hair growth device for years before I finally tried the HigherDose hat. Most hair growth hats have a funny looking helmet design and cost thousands of dollars, but the HigherDose hat has a stylish design that could easily pass as a trendy baseball cap.

In fact, you can even take the red light insert out if you do want to wear it as a regular hat. And while this hat is a fraction of the cost of other red light helmets, it packs the same impressive technology.

The 120 medical-grade LED bulbs emit 650 nm red light, which has been scientifically shown to increase hair density2 by stimulating tissue repair and regeneration, rejuvenating the hair follicle, and promoting hair growth3.

higherdose red light hat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The most impressive results seem to come after four to six months, but my boyfriend and I both started seeing early signs of new growth within our first two months of using the hat. In the month since then, I’ve noticed my hair is shedding less and he’s seen a significant improvement in hair fullness.

A few more perks:

  • The battery is long-lasting: You’ll get at least 8 to 10 sessions per charge. The controller has a blinking light to indicate when you’re running low.
  • It’s super comfortable: The hat is lightweight and soft, and since this type of red light doesn't emit heat, your head won't feel hot or uncomfortable during your sessions.
  • It’s easy to use: You’ll only need to use the hat for 10 minutes per day, and it will automatically turn off once your treatment is complete. I love that I can wear it as I go about my day.

Plus, experts back the technology. Certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, William Gaunitz, FWTS, previously told mindbodygreen red light hair growth devices should have a wavelength between 635 nm and 670 nm, and the HigherDose hat falls right within that range at 650 nm.

No red light product is going to miraculously reverse significant balding, but Gaunitz agrees that the HigherDose Red Light Hat could be a positive hair growth stimulant for those with very minor diffuse hair loss or who are looking to grow thicker hair.

More HigherDose favorites:

HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$595 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

HigherDose

Red Light Face Mask

$297 (was $349)
higherdose red light mask

HigherDose

Infrared PEMF Mat

$1,100 (was $1,295)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

The takeaway

Red light treatments are no longer reserved for medical offices. The HigherDose Red Light Hat is made with FDA-cleared, medical-grade bulbs that promote fuller, thicker hair—and my early results are enough to keep me consistent. Grab the hat before it sells out, and don't forget to use code MINDBODYGREEN for 15% off.

HigherDose Red Light Hat

$382 (was $449)
higherdose red light hat

More On This Topic

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon

Jamie Schneider

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s
Beauty

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s

Jamie Schneider

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist
Home

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist

Sarah Regan

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do
Beauty

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger
Beauty

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

An Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin
Beauty

An Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin

Alexandra Engler

The Hidden Cancer Risk Lurking In Your Tap Water & How To Protect Yourself
Home

The Hidden Cancer Risk Lurking In Your Tap Water & How To Protect Yourself

Ava Durgin

What’s Really Causing Your Yellow Nails (Plus, How To Restore Them)
Beauty

What’s Really Causing Your Yellow Nails (Plus, How To Restore Them)

Andrea Jordan

