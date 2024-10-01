Skip to Content
Integrative Health

HigherDose Just Launched An EMF-Blocking Fanny Pack — My Honest Review (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
October 01, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of hands on cell phone on blue background
October 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Research on electromagnetic fields (EMFs) is still limited, but it's no secret that we're exposed to radiation daily—be it from your microwave oven, Bluetooth devices, or the cellphone that's likely in your hand right now. 

Per longevity specialist and medical director Seema Bonney, M.D., "Reported symptoms to the radiation that comes from EMF include headaches, anxiety, suicide and depression, nausea, fatigue, and loss of libido." And while Bonney says the best thing would be to avoid the source completely, I don't predict these devices will go anywhere anytime soon. 

But I do predict EMF-blocking technology will soon become a no-brainer. That's why I jumped at the chance to test the new (super-chic) EMF-Blocking Fanny Pack from HigherDose, a brand with a pattern of paving the way for must-have wellness technology. 

Editor's tip:

Today only, you can save 20% on your HigherDose purchase with code: MINDBODYGREEN.

HigherDose EMF-Blocking Fanny Pack

$71 (was $89)
higherdose emf-blocking fanny pack on woman's body

What I love about the HigherDose EMF-Blocking Fanny Pack

It gives me peace of mind

While there's still a lot to learn about the way EMFs impact our health, I personally feel a bit uneasy about having a constant wave of radiation (i.e., my cellphone) strapped to my body. 

"Personally, as a longevity/functional medicine physician, I do have concerns about this radiation and have used products that provide a shield to lower this," Bonney says. "I believe down the road, more research will show increasing disease of cancer and other autoimmune diseases due to EMR."

Bonney says the technology could pose even more risk for women, specifically as it relates to the risk of breast cancer and fertility struggles. "Another particular concern to women is the effect that EMR has on a developing fetus," she adds.

photo of inside of higherdose fanny pack
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The HigherDose Fanny Pack has a silver EMF-blocking lining to protect your body and its vital organs from the radiation your cellphone emits. 

Of course, it's important to note that there is no concrete research confirming that EMF-blocking shields are effective—but, as Bonney points out, there are not any real risks of trying the technology. 

"I think the EMF-blocking fanny pack shows good data of a high level of protection from radiation and is a great place to put your phone so it's not radiating your body all day!" she says. 

higherdose emf-blocking fanny pack on writer's table
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's incredibly chic

Aesthetically, I'm actually obsessed with this fanny pack. As in, I just shelved my ride-or-die Lululemon belt bag for the foreseeable future.

The sleek bag is made from vegan leather, and it can be worn as a belt bag or crossbody. It has an easily adjustable strap so you can find the perfect fit no matter how you choose to wear it.

I love that it can be worn with athleisure or activewear in a casual setting but also looks great with workwear or for date night or going out with friends. The design is truly so versatile.

higherdose emf-blocking fanny pack on writer's table
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It fits everything I need

The bag has pockets on the outer front and bag, along with multiple inside pockets. It fits my keys, phone, lip balm, headphones, a small wallet, and other essentials.

It's very well made

It might seem pricey at $89, but (just like everything I've tested from HigherDose) this bag is built to last. I can tell the leather is high-quality and super durable.

Plus, our one-day discount saves you $18.

HigherDose EMF-Blocking Fanny Pack

$71 (was $89)
higherdose emf-blocking fanny pack on woman's body

The takeaway

My verdict? You're about to see this fanny pack on a lot of wellness-minded individuals in the months to come. I personally feel a sense of comfort knowing I'm at least trying to minimize my exposure. Today only, you can save 20% on your purchase with code MINDBODYGREEN.

