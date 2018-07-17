This Super Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho Is Packed With Plant Protein

We’ve all been there—it’s a sweltering summer day, and the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven or even stove, but you need to get dinner on the table. That’s where a gazpacho comes in. Gazpachos are fully uncooked savory soups, making them perfect for even the hottest day. While traditional gazpachos have a tomato base, this green gazpacho blends super hydrating cucumber with a cornucopia of bright, zesty fresh herbs.
Unlike most soups, this one will actually fill you up, due to two secret ingredients: avocado and Bolthouse Farms® Plant Protein Milk. Avocado is filled with healthy satiating fats (it’s also great for your skin), while the Bolthouse Plant Protein milk provides a creamy texture and a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving.
Here’s how to make it:
Protein-Packed Cucumber Gazpacho
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 large cucumber or 2 small cucumber (peeled if not organic), chopped into chunks
- ½ medium purple onion
- 1 small avocado, with a few slices left out for garnish
- ½ jalapeno, seeded
- 3 cloves raw garlic
- ¾ cup tightly packed cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish
- ¾ cup tightly packed mint leaves
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1.5 cups Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk Unsweetened
Method
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Serve immediately, garnished with avocado slices and cilantro leaves.
For more information on Bolthouse Farms and availability visit bolthouse.com/locator