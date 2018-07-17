This Super Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho Is Packed With Plant Protein

We’ve all been there—it’s a sweltering summer day, and the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven or even stove, but you need to get dinner on the table. That’s where a gazpacho comes in. Gazpachos are fully uncooked savory soups, making them perfect for even the hottest day. While traditional gazpachos have a tomato base, this green gazpacho blends super hydrating cucumber with a cornucopia of bright, zesty fresh herbs.

Unlike most soups, this one will actually fill you up, due to two secret ingredients: avocado and Bolthouse Farms® Plant Protein Milk. Avocado is filled with healthy satiating fats (it’s also great for your skin), while the Bolthouse Plant Protein milk provides a creamy texture and a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving.

Here’s how to make it: