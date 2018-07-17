mindbodygreen

Bolthouse Farms
This Super Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho Is Packed With Plant Protein

Written by mindbodygreen
Photo by Miachel Breton

July 17, 2018

We’ve all been there—it’s a sweltering summer day, and the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven or even stove, but you need to get dinner on the table. That’s where a gazpacho comes in. Gazpachos are fully uncooked savory soups, making them perfect for even the hottest day. While traditional gazpachos have a tomato base, this green gazpacho blends super hydrating cucumber with a cornucopia of bright, zesty fresh herbs.

Unlike most soups, this one will actually fill you up, due to two secret ingredients: avocado and Bolthouse Farms® Plant Protein Milk. Avocado is filled with healthy satiating fats (it’s also great for your skin), while the Bolthouse Plant Protein milk provides a creamy texture and a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving.

Here’s how to make it:

Protein-Packed Cucumber Gazpacho

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 large cucumber or 2 small cucumber (peeled if not organic), chopped into chunks
  • ½ medium purple onion
  • 1 small avocado, with a few slices left out for garnish
  • ½ jalapeno, seeded
  • 3 cloves raw garlic
  • ¾ cup tightly packed cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish
  • ¾ cup tightly packed mint leaves
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1.5 cups Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk Unsweetened

Method

  1. Blend all ingredients until smooth.
  2. Serve immediately, garnished with avocado slices and cilantro leaves.

For more information on Bolthouse Farms and availability visit bolthouse.com/locator

