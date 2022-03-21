A Quick Hydration Hack To Help You Drink More Water Every Day

It can be tricky to drink enough water, especially when we're surrounded by tempting alternatives, from coffee to craft beer and nearly everything in between. However, as we know, the body truly does function at its best when it's well hydrated.

I've been practicing and teaching herbalism for more than 25 years, and I've learned that making "herbal waters" is one of the simplest ways to inspire yourself to drink more H 2 O. each day. They only take a few minutes to whip up and can incorporate so many ingredients from your garden, farmers market, or local grocer.