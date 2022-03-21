A Quick Hydration Hack To Help You Drink More Water Every Day

30 Delicious Ways To Hydrate With Herb-Infused Water
It can be tricky to drink enough water, especially when we're surrounded by tempting alternatives, from coffee to craft beer and nearly everything in between. However, as we know, the body truly does function at its best when it's well hydrated.
I've been practicing and teaching herbalism for more than 25 years, and I've learned that making "herbal waters" is one of the simplest ways to inspire yourself to drink more H2O. each day. They only take a few minutes to whip up and can incorporate so many ingredients from your garden, farmers market, or local grocer.
What are herbal waters?
Making herbal water is as easy as adding unique herb/fruit combinations to a pitcher of water. The potential combinations of ingredients are endless, and they include flavors like chamomile and kiwi, lavender and strawberry, and more (see the list below for inspiration!).
With fresh-picked herbs and fruit, the waters take on the flavor of each season, depending on what is ripe. Sometimes I add a few dried spices, like a stick of cinnamon or a few allspice pods, as well.
Herbed water is subtle; you don't need a lot of ingredients. Just a few sprigs of herbs and a couple of slices of fruit will do.
Here are some combinations that my garden has presented:
- Basil and peppermint
- Basil and pomegranate
- Calendula and melon
- Calendula and rose petal
- Chamomile and kiwi
- Chamomile and plum
- Cucumber and peppermint
- Elderflower and lime
- Fennel seed and orange peel
- Lavender and plum
- Lavender, rose geranium, and lime peel
- Lavender and strawberry
- Lemon balm and cantaloupe/rockmelon
- Lemon balm and peach
- Lemon geranium and kiwi
- Lemon verbena and blueberry
- Orange peel and mint
- Peaches and clove
- Peppermint and apricot
- Peppermint and kiwi
- Peppermint and lemon
- Peppermint and orange
- Pine needles and lemon
- Rose geranium and rose petal
- Rose geranium and watermelon
- Rose petal and peppermint
- Rose petal and pomegranate
- Rose petal and strawberry
- Rosemary and peach
- Rosemary and persimmon
How to make herbal waters:
- Fill a pitcher of your choice with water.
- Add 5 sprigs of clean, freshly cut herbs of your choice.
- Add ½ cup of thinly sliced fruit of your choice.
- Let the ingredients infuse in the water for up to 1 hour before drinking. You do not need to strain the ingredients from the water before you serve. In fact, the longer you let them steep, the better the flavor will become.
- Herb waters will keep in the refrigerator for approximately 24 hours.
The bottom line.
probiotic+
Whipping up a pitcher of herbal water in the morning to drink throughout the day is a wonderful way to hydrate. The ritual of creating a simple, elegant, and flavorful beverage is calming and grounding in and of itself, plus I love knowing that there's something beautiful in my refrigerator to serve if a guest drops by. Happy sipping!