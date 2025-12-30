I'm Never Traveling Without This Tiny Sleep-Enhancing Tool Again (+ Save 20%)
Sometimes, travel helps me feel restored and rejuvenated, but this week, I returned from a trip that left me sluggish and sleep-deprived.
Determined not to hinder my productivity, I focused all my post-travel recovery efforts on one mission: getting better sleep.
I quickly tapped into my recovery arsenal and used my favorite sleep light to turn things around—and within 24 hours of my red-eye flight, my Helight had my sleep scores soaring again.
The science-backed light rarely goes on sale, but for 48 hours only, you can use code MBG20 for 20% off your purchase.
Why this sleep light belongs on every nightstand
Poor sleep impacts all aspects of your health: Heart health1, insulin sensitivity, metabolic health2, and mental health3, to name a few—so I’m always eager to optimize my time spent in bed, especially after physically (and mentally) draining air travel. And that’s exactly what the Helight does.
IMAGE
- It’s based on NASA research4: Light can significantly affect your circadian rhythm, sleep, and mood5—and this expert-developed light uses a low-intensity wavelength of red light (630 nanometers) to promote natural melatonin production and ease you into a deeper, more restorative sleep.
- It fits seamlessly into my routine: I love testing new products for better sleep, but I strongly prefer those that don’t add time to my wind-down. The Helight only requires a click of a button.
- It helps me fall asleep faster: On nights when I use the Helight, I fall asleep within 10 minutes and I always sleep through the night.
- I wake up feeling energized: How do I know I’m sleeping deeply? For starters, I have the Oura scores to prove it—but I can also tell based on how I feel: restored.
- It’s portable: Yup, this light is travel-friendly, meaning I could have avoided this sleep slump altogether. It comes with a tiny pouch that can be tossed right into your travel bag.
The takeaway
This tiny light wowed me from the very first time I tested it, and now it's proven itself as a must-have travel companion. Supplements aside, no other sleep tool has made such a big difference—and I love that it requires virtually zero effort.
Don't miss your chance to save 20% with code MBG20 (valid through January 1).
