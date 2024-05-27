Skip to Content
Recovery

I'm Never Traveling Without This Tiny Sleep-Enhancing Tool Again (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante
May 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sometimes, travel helps me feel restored and rejuvenated, but this week, I returned from a trip that left me sluggish and sleep-deprived.

Determined not to hinder my productivity, I focused all my post-travel recovery efforts on one mission: getting better sleep.

I quickly tapped into my recovery arsenal and used my favorite sleep light to turn things around—and within 24 hours of my red-eye flight, my Helight had my sleep scores soaring again. 

Why this sleep light belongs on every nightstand

Poor sleep impacts all aspects of your health: Heart health1insulin sensitivitymetabolic health2, and mental health3, to name a few—so I’m always eager to optimize my time spent in bed, especially after physically (and mentally) draining air travel. And that’s exactly what the Helight does.

helight sleep red light
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • It’s based on NASA research4: Light can significantly affect your circadian rhythm, sleep, and mood5—and this expert-developed light uses a low-intensity wavelength of red light (630 nanometers) to promote natural melatonin production and ease you into a deeper, more restorative sleep.
  • It fits seamlessly into my routine: I love testing new products for better sleep, but I strongly prefer those that don’t add time to my wind-down. The Helight only requires a click of a button. 
  • It helps me fall asleep faster: On nights when I use the Helight, I fall asleep within 10 minutes and I always sleep through the night.
  • I wake up feeling energized: How do I know I’m sleeping deeply? For starters, I have the Oura scores to prove it—but I can also tell based on how I feel: restored.
  • It’s portable: Yup, this light is travel-friendly, meaning I could have avoided this sleep slump altogether. It comes with a tiny pouch that can be tossed right into your travel bag.
helight sleep red light
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The takeaway

This tiny light wowed me from the very first time I tested it, and now it's proven itself as a must-have travel companion. Supplements aside, no other sleep tool has made such a big difference—and I love that it requires virtually zero effort.

